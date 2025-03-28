Shocking Unfolding of a Gruesome Crime: Bengaluru Murder Case

A horrifying crime emerges as Bengaluru's police investigate the murder of Gauri Khedekar, whose body was found inside a suitcase. Her husband, Rakesh Khedekar, admitted to the crime after being found unconscious in Maharashtra's Satara district, having consumed poison. He is currently receiving medical treatment in Pune.

The grim discovery was made after the owner of the house where the couple lived alerted Bengaluru authorities. The couple had recently moved to a flat in Doddakammanahalli village. Gauri, a mass media graduate, suffered multiple stab wounds, authorities reported.

A police team from Bengaluru has been dispatched to Pune to take Rakesh Khedekar into custody as they deepen their investigation into this disturbing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)