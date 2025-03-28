Left Menu

Alexis Kohler Appointed Executive VP at Societe Generale

Societe Generale has appointed Alexis Kohler, French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff, as executive vice president, effective June 2025. Kohler, a key adviser to Macron, will lead M&A and equity capital markets activities. Previously investigated for conflict of interest, no wrongdoing was found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:40 IST
French banking heavyweight Societe Generale has announced the appointment of Alexis Kohler, currently the chief of staff to President Emmanuel Macron, as its new executive vice president, effective from June 2025.

Kohler, a long-serving adviser to Macron since 2017, will steer the bank's mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, and acquisition finance activities. He will also provide strategic assistance to CEO Slawomir Krupa in driving transformation programs.

Despite facing an investigation in 2019 over alleged conflicts of interest due to his ties with the Swiss-Italian Mediterranean Shipping Company, France's financial prosecutor dropped the case, finding no evidence of misconduct on Kohler's part.

(With inputs from agencies.)

