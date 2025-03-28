Left Menu

Italy Repurposes Albanian Detention Center for Deportation Efforts

Italy plans to convert a detention center for sea migrants in Albania into a hub for repatriating failed asylum seekers. This move aims to overcome legal hurdles that hindered the facility's initial purpose. A new decree allows deportation to Albania of migrants with expulsion orders in Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:50 IST
Italy Repurposes Albanian Detention Center for Deportation Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic pivot, Italy has announced its intention to transform a detention center for sea migrants in Albania into a repatriation hub designated for failed asylum seekers. This initiative is a response to legal challenges impeding the facility's original use, as declared by the Italian government on Friday.

The Albanian facility plays a central role in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's efforts to control immigration. However, multiple rulings from Italian judges, influenced by the European Union's Court of Justice, have thwarted migrant transfers to this site. In reaction, Meloni's cabinet introduced a decree enabling the expulsion of migrants with pending orders to Albania, thereby revitalizing the inactive center.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi commented on the decree, highlighting the planned reactivation of the facility situated in Gjader. This move aims to address Italy's challenge with repatriating illegal immigrants, with Italy's deportation figures lagging behind those of France and Germany. Meanwhile, analysts suggest that the strategy is to salvage the investment as EU judges review the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

