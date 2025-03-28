Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Trio of Chhattisgarh Officials Nabbed

Three government employees in Chhattisgarh, including a tribal department inspector, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting bribes. The officials, Sandeep Khandekar, Mogendra Pratap Singh, and Brijbhan Singh, were caught in separate incidents after demands ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh were made.

Updated: 28-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:14 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Chhattisgarh has made significant arrests, capturing three government employees for alleged bribery. Among them were a division inspector, a village revenue officer, and a tehsil office clerk, identified as Sandeep Khandekar, Mogendra Pratap Singh, and Brijbhan Singh, respectively.

Khandekar, posted in the Jaijaipur tribal department, was caught while accepting Rs 50,000 in a bribe to reinstate an employee. Mogendra Pratap Singh, a village revenue officer in Govindpur, was apprehended taking Rs 15,000 for land examination services.

Brijbhan Singh, a clerk in the Pratappur tehsil office, was arrested after demanding Rs 20,000 to facilitate compensation. All three are now facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act due to the ACB's swift action following separate complaints.

