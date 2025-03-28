Missing Indians in Russian Military Spark Diplomatic Concerns

Eighteen Indian nationals still serve in the Russian armed forces, with 16 reported missing, the Ministry of External Affairs informed Parliament on Friday.

Responding to a Lok Sabha query, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, addressed concerns about these individuals' status and repatriation, noting prior diplomatic engagements.

Russian authorities have ceased admitting Indian nationals into their military and are urged to update the whereabouts and safety of those still enlisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)