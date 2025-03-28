Missing Indians in Russian Military Spark Diplomatic Concerns
Eighteen Indian nationals remain within the Russian armed forces, with 16 reported missing. In response to a query in Parliament, the Indian government revealed the details of these individuals. Due to diplomatic talks, 97 Indian nationals have been discharged and repatriated. Russian authorities have been urged to ensure the safety of the remaining individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Eighteen Indian nationals still serve in the Russian armed forces, with 16 reported missing, the Ministry of External Affairs informed Parliament on Friday.
Responding to a Lok Sabha query, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, addressed concerns about these individuals' status and repatriation, noting prior diplomatic engagements.
Russian authorities have ceased admitting Indian nationals into their military and are urged to update the whereabouts and safety of those still enlisted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Talks: U.S. and Israel Eye East Africa for Gaza Resettlement
Diplomatic Talks on Kursk Region Tensions: Trump and Putin's Stance
Mass Repatriation: A Crackdown on Telecom Scammers
Reviving Dialogue: Trilateral Diplomatic Talks in Tokyo
Diplomatic Talks: Trump and Putin Phone Call Concludes