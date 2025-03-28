Left Menu

Missing Indians in Russian Military Spark Diplomatic Concerns

Eighteen Indian nationals remain within the Russian armed forces, with 16 reported missing. In response to a query in Parliament, the Indian government revealed the details of these individuals. Due to diplomatic talks, 97 Indian nationals have been discharged and repatriated. Russian authorities have been urged to ensure the safety of the remaining individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:38 IST
  • India

Eighteen Indian nationals still serve in the Russian armed forces, with 16 reported missing, the Ministry of External Affairs informed Parliament on Friday.

Responding to a Lok Sabha query, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, addressed concerns about these individuals' status and repatriation, noting prior diplomatic engagements.

Russian authorities have ceased admitting Indian nationals into their military and are urged to update the whereabouts and safety of those still enlisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

