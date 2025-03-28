Tragic Birthday: Teenage Love Ends in Fatal Attack

Ateenager's birthday celebration turned tragic when a 19-year-old was fatally attacked in Peddapally district, Telangana. The alleged perpetrators were his girlfriend's parents, who disapproved of the couple's relationship.

The victim, Sai Kumar, a former school student turned farmer, faced opposition from the girl's parents due to differing community backgrounds. Despite their warnings, Kumar continued the relationship, according to police reports.

On what should have been a joyous occasion, Kumar was brutally attacked with an axe. He sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them while being taken to the hospital. Authorities have arrested the accused parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)