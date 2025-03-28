Left Menu

Tragic Birthday: Teenage Love Ends in Fatal Attack

Sai Kumar, a 19-year-old from Peddapally district, Telangana, was killed allegedly by his girlfriend's parents. Kumar, who left school to pursue farming, was in a relationship disapproved by the girl's parents due to community differences. The attack occurred on his birthday, leading to fatal injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karimnagar | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:08 IST
Tragic Birthday: Teenage Love Ends in Fatal Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ateenager's birthday celebration turned tragic when a 19-year-old was fatally attacked in Peddapally district, Telangana. The alleged perpetrators were his girlfriend's parents, who disapproved of the couple's relationship.

The victim, Sai Kumar, a former school student turned farmer, faced opposition from the girl's parents due to differing community backgrounds. Despite their warnings, Kumar continued the relationship, according to police reports.

On what should have been a joyous occasion, Kumar was brutally attacked with an axe. He sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them while being taken to the hospital. Authorities have arrested the accused parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025