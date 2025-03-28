Tourist Trap: Seven-Year Sentence for Rs 1.2 Crore Fraud

A court in Balasore district of Odisha has delivered a seven-year prison sentence to a man accused of cheating people out of Rs 1.2 crore, claiming to provide religious tourism tours.

Nabeel Abdul Mubin Shaikh, the convict, was found guilty by a special court established under the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 2011. Shaikh has also been fined Rs 2.75 lakh.

The investigation, conducted by the Economic Offence Wing of Odisha's crime branch, revealed that the fraudulent activities occurred between 2019 and 2023 through the agency named Al-Adam Tour & Travel. The case reached conviction three months post charge sheet submission.

(With inputs from agencies.)