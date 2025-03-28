Left Menu

Tourist Trap: Seven-Year Sentence for Rs 1.2 Crore Fraud

A special court in Odisha sentenced Nabeel Abdul Mubin Shaikh to seven years in prison for defrauding people out of Rs 1.2 crore under the guise of religious tourism. Operating from 2019 to 2023, his firm, Al-Adam Tour & Travel Agency, conducted the fraudulent activities. The conviction followed an investigation by Odisha's Economic Offence Wing.

Tourist Trap: Seven-Year Sentence for Rs 1.2 Crore Fraud
A court in Balasore district of Odisha has delivered a seven-year prison sentence to a man accused of cheating people out of Rs 1.2 crore, claiming to provide religious tourism tours.

Nabeel Abdul Mubin Shaikh, the convict, was found guilty by a special court established under the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 2011. Shaikh has also been fined Rs 2.75 lakh.

The investigation, conducted by the Economic Offence Wing of Odisha's crime branch, revealed that the fraudulent activities occurred between 2019 and 2023 through the agency named Al-Adam Tour & Travel. The case reached conviction three months post charge sheet submission.

