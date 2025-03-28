Left Menu

No New Fishing Agreement in Palk Strait: India's Stand Explored

The Indian government confirmed no ongoing discussions for a new fishing rights agreement in the Palk Strait with Sri Lanka. Past agreements date back to the 1970s. The arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities remains a concern, with diplomatic efforts ongoing to address releases and humanitarian support.

The Indian government has clarified that no new proposal for a fishing rights agreement in the Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka is currently under discussion. This was communicated to Parliament by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Existing agreements influencing these rights were established in the years 1974 and 1976. Singh provided data highlighting the recent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, attributing it to alleged boundary violations.

The government prioritizes the safety and welfare of its fishermen and maintains diplomatic channels to ensure their release. Bilateral institutional mechanisms and regular dialogues aim to resolve such issues, underscored in recent meetings between the two nations' leaders.

