Ukrainian Forces Make Strategic Moves in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian troops have taken strategic actions in Russia outside Kursk to alleviate pressure on their forces. Reports suggest that Ukrainian forces are also present in the Belgorod region, engaging in battles with Russian troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:08 IST
  • Ukraine

In a recent development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Ukrainian forces have executed strategic maneuvers in Russia, specifically outside the Kursk region, to relieve the strain on their troops.

While President Zelenskiy did not divulge further details, his disclosure comes after reports by Russian military correspondents indicated Ukrainian military presence in the adjacent Belgorod region.

These reports suggest that Ukrainian troops are engaged in ongoing battles with Russian forces in Belgorod, highlighting the escalating tension in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

