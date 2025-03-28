In a recent development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Ukrainian forces have executed strategic maneuvers in Russia, specifically outside the Kursk region, to relieve the strain on their troops.

While President Zelenskiy did not divulge further details, his disclosure comes after reports by Russian military correspondents indicated Ukrainian military presence in the adjacent Belgorod region.

These reports suggest that Ukrainian troops are engaged in ongoing battles with Russian forces in Belgorod, highlighting the escalating tension in the area.

