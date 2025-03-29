Left Menu

Italy Expands Use of Albanian Asylum Centres Amidst Controversy

Italy's government approved a decree expanding Albanian fast-track asylum centres to include repatriation hubs. The centres, originally for non-vulnerable migrants, faced legal issues and criticism. This move aligns with an EU proposal and seeks to make the centres fully operational, pending a European Court ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:07 IST
In a significant move, Italy's far-right-led government approved a decree on Friday to expand the use of Albanian fast-track asylum processing centres, converting them into repatriation hubs as well, in line with a recent European Union proposal.

Originally established to process non-vulnerable migrants rescued in international waters, these centres in Albania will now also accommodate migrants who arrived in Italy and had their asylum requests rejected, receiving deportation orders. The centres have been largely inactive since their inception in October, facing legal hurdles and strong opposition from human rights groups, citing violations of international laws and migrant rights.

The initiative, costing nearly 800 million euros over five years, has faced setbacks for Premier Giorgia Meloni's government, with initial migrant transfers being reversed by Italian magistrates. However, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi assured that the decree merely adds new functions to the centres, aligning with an EU proposal for 'return hubs,' as the EU seeks standardized deportation enforcement across member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

