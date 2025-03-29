Trump's Power Play: Federal Board Shake-Up

The U.S. appeals court recently delivered a temporary victory to President Trump, allowing him to dismiss Democratic members from two key federal labor boards. This decision halts previous rulings that deemed his actions illegal, as Trump aims to consolidate control over independent agencies.

The critical ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit came in a narrow 2-1 decision. It allows the temporary removal of Cathy Harris from the Merit Systems Protection Board and Gwynne Wilcox from the National Labor Relations Board. Both boards now lack sufficient members to function, potentially halting their operations.

The White House and concerned agencies haven't commented on the decision, which challenges the independence Congress sought in creating these boards. While some lawsuits support the viability of statutory job protections, the ongoing legal battle underscores deep debates over presidential authority and its limits.

