Rising Mob Justice: Examination of Vigilante Violence in Nigeria

In a harrowing event that underscores the rising trend of mob justice in Nigeria, 16 individuals suspected of being kidnappers were tragically killed by a mob in southern Nigeria. The victims were set aflame with tires forcibly placed over their bodies, officials reported on Friday.

The violent episode occurred in Edo State's Uromi area after local security personnel intercepted the group from northern Nigeria. Discovery of locally crafted weapons in their vehicle incited the mob's wrath, as per Edo police spokesperson Moses Yamu.

The appalling act of violence, captured and disseminated on social media, has triggered widespread condemnation and shone a spotlight on the issue of mob violence in Nigeria, which has been escalating over the past decade according to Amnesty International's 2024 report.

