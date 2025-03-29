Left Menu

Rising Mob Justice: Examination of Vigilante Violence in Nigeria

In southern Nigeria, a mob killed 16 people, accused of being kidnappers, by setting them on fire. The victims were from the north, stopped by local security in Edo State, where weapons were discovered. The incident highlights a disturbing trend of mob violence across Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 29-03-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 03:56 IST
Rising Mob Justice: Examination of Vigilante Violence in Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a harrowing event that underscores the rising trend of mob justice in Nigeria, 16 individuals suspected of being kidnappers were tragically killed by a mob in southern Nigeria. The victims were set aflame with tires forcibly placed over their bodies, officials reported on Friday.

The violent episode occurred in Edo State's Uromi area after local security personnel intercepted the group from northern Nigeria. Discovery of locally crafted weapons in their vehicle incited the mob's wrath, as per Edo police spokesperson Moses Yamu.

The appalling act of violence, captured and disseminated on social media, has triggered widespread condemnation and shone a spotlight on the issue of mob violence in Nigeria, which has been escalating over the past decade according to Amnesty International's 2024 report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025