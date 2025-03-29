Left Menu

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

A federal judge temporarily blocked the deportation of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University Ph.D. student, to Turkey. Detained over alleged support for Hamas, Ozturk's case highlights rising political tensions. The court awaits the government's response while ensuring no immediate removal from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 29-03-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 05:48 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a Massachusetts federal judge has temporarily halted the deportation of Rumeysa Ozturk, a doctoral student from Tufts University. The court ordered that Ozturk, who was detained earlier this week, cannot be deported to Turkey without due process.

Ozturk was taken into custody by masked immigration officials in Somerville, Massachusetts, and quickly moved to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Louisiana. This move preceded any legal intervention by her attorneys. Federal Judge Denise Casper has now given the government until Tuesday to respond to a new legal filing by her legal team.

Her detention is linked to her alleged participation in activities supporting Hamas, a claim by immigration authorities that has stirred controversy. Ozturk, however, has ties to American universities and previously expressed support for Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict. The case underscores complex political considerations amid regional tensions.

