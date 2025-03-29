U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, a Massachusetts federal judge has temporarily halted the deportation of Rumeysa Ozturk, a doctoral student from Tufts University. The court ordered that Ozturk, who was detained earlier this week, cannot be deported to Turkey without due process.

Ozturk was taken into custody by masked immigration officials in Somerville, Massachusetts, and quickly moved to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Louisiana. This move preceded any legal intervention by her attorneys. Federal Judge Denise Casper has now given the government until Tuesday to respond to a new legal filing by her legal team.

Her detention is linked to her alleged participation in activities supporting Hamas, a claim by immigration authorities that has stirred controversy. Ozturk, however, has ties to American universities and previously expressed support for Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict. The case underscores complex political considerations amid regional tensions.

