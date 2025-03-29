Controversy Surrounds CK Hutchison's Panama Port Sale

Chinese state media on Saturday voiced strong criticism of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison's proposal to offload its port facilities near the Panama Canal to a consortium led by BlackRock.

This criticism emerged following China's market regulator announcing an investigation into the transaction on Friday.

A social media post linked to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV emphasized the strategic significance of port operations, referring to the sale as akin to 'handing a knife to an opponent.'

