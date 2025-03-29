Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds CK Hutchison's Panama Port Sale

Chinese state media criticized CK Hutchison's plan to sell its ports near the Panama Canal to a BlackRock-led group. The move, involving critical infrastructure, raised concerns about national interests. China's market regulator has launched a probe into the deal.

Chinese state media on Saturday voiced strong criticism of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison's proposal to offload its port facilities near the Panama Canal to a consortium led by BlackRock.

This criticism emerged following China's market regulator announcing an investigation into the transaction on Friday.

A social media post linked to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV emphasized the strategic significance of port operations, referring to the sale as akin to 'handing a knife to an opponent.'

