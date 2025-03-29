Delhi Police Nabs Trio in Backpack Stabbing Case

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Subhash Place area, three men have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old in an attempt to snatch his backpack, police officials stated on Saturday.

The suspects, identified as Rohit alias Nimaj, Arun alias Labbu, and Vikas alias Fauji, were apprehended after CCTV footage analysis. The victim, Shoban Mohammad from Bhagalpur, Bihar, was pronounced dead at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital.

Authorities recovered the victim's stolen Aadhaar card, PAN card, and the blood-stained dagger used in the crime. The suspects, habitual offenders with multiple criminal records, have confessed during interrogation, police revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)