Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Trio in Backpack Stabbing Case

Delhi Police arrested three men for murdering a 20-year-old in Subhash Place, Delhi, during a failed backpack snatching attempt. Caught on CCTV, the accused had prior criminal records. Police recovered a blood-stained dagger and victim's documents. The accused confessed their crime and face legal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:00 IST
Delhi Police Nabs Trio in Backpack Stabbing Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Subhash Place area, three men have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old in an attempt to snatch his backpack, police officials stated on Saturday.

The suspects, identified as Rohit alias Nimaj, Arun alias Labbu, and Vikas alias Fauji, were apprehended after CCTV footage analysis. The victim, Shoban Mohammad from Bhagalpur, Bihar, was pronounced dead at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital.

Authorities recovered the victim's stolen Aadhaar card, PAN card, and the blood-stained dagger used in the crime. The suspects, habitual offenders with multiple criminal records, have confessed during interrogation, police revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025