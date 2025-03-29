Crackdown on Drug Networks: CM Sukhu's Bold Directive

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated that all district administrations complete the mapping of drug networks by April 20, focused on suppliers and consumers of 'Chitta' heroin at the panchayat level.

A dissatisfied Sukhu noted the failure of districts to meet the initial March 15 deadline, demanding renewed efforts to document drug peddlers and consumers. In a high-level meeting, he stressed accountability, threatening repercussions for inaccuracies and promising surprise inspections.

The government plans to annihilate illegally acquired properties, already pinpointing 259 for action. Sukhu highlighted the recent legislative measures passed in the assembly and instructed the setup of district de-addiction centers, urging resolution of public complaints and greater involvement in local education.

