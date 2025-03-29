Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Airport Foils Smuggling Attempt

In a significant bust, customs officials at Biju Patnaik International Airport seized a range of exotic wildlife on Saturday, effectively halting a smuggling operation. Among the captured creatures were California king snakes, Nile monitor lizards, and pig nose turtles, all cleverly concealed in chocolate boxes.

The animals were being illicitly transported from Bangkok to Chennai when a customs team received a tip-off. Upon searching the luggage of a Chennai-based passenger, authorities found nine California king snakes, 10 pig nose turtles, and 12 Nile monitor lizards, three of which were deceased. The passenger has been detained for further questioning.

The exotic species, intended for sale in Chennai, have now been surrendered to the forest department. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover further details surrounding this trafficking ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)