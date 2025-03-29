Tributes for a Fallen Journalist: A Call for Justice

On Saturday, hundreds of journalists gathered to honor the memory of Suresh Rajak, a TV cameraman who tragically lost his life during violent pro-monarchy protests in Kathmandu on Friday.

The demonstrations turned chaotic, with protesters attacking a political office, setting vehicles ablaze, and looting shops in the Tinkune area. The ensuing clashes resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including Rajak, and left 110 others injured.

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), leading a rally at Maitighar Mandala, demanded a thorough investigation into Rajak's untimely death and called for justice against those responsible. FNJ acting president Deepak Acharya pledged the organization's support in seeking justice for Rajak, while other members called for compensation for his grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)