Red Cross in Urgent Plea for Missing Gaza Ambulance Crew

The Red Cross issued a grave warning on Saturday about the fate of nine Palestine Red Crescent ambulance crew members who have been missing in Gaza for seven days. The humanitarian organization reported that it lost contact with the crew on March 23, after they came under intense fire in the Rafah region.

The Red Cross emphasized the urgent need for information and access to ensure the safe return of the crew, highlighting the distress experienced by their families. This dire situation underscores the hazardous environment faced by healthcare workers in conflict zones.

According to U.N. reports, the conflict has claimed the lives of at least 1,060 healthcare workers since Israel commenced its offensive following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. The violence has resulted in heavy civilian casualties, drawing scrutiny and debate over reported death tolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)