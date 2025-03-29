Security Beefed Up in Uttar Pradesh for Navratri and Eid-Ul-Fitr Celebrations

In anticipation of the upcoming Navratri and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Uttar Pradesh's police force is ramping up security measures across the state. Director General of Police Prashant Kumar announced stringent directives aimed at ensuring public safety and celebrating festivities peacefully.

The directives include deploying 'rooftop duty' at sensitive spots with necessary equipment to monitor activities. Additionally, Kumar emphasized the need for foot patrolling around bustling markets and significant business areas, while anti-sabotage checks should be a regular fixture.

The DGP has instructed district divisions into sectors and zones for targeted enforcement, including police pickets, magnetic presence, and gazetted officers at crucial points. This comprehensive plan also entails riot control rehearsals and strategic deployment of Quick Response Teams to maintain order during the festivities.

