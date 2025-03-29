Left Menu

Punjab Police Repel Major Terrorist Assault in D.G. Khan

Punjab police in Pakistan successfully thwarted a terrorist attack by the banned TTP, killing two militants. The assault on the Lakhani check post aimed to disrupt peace before Eid. The Punjab government praised the police's swift response and emphasized enhanced counterterrorism measures, including night vision cameras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant security operation, Punjab police in Pakistan successfully thwarted an attack by over 20 militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) at the Lakhani check post in D.G. Khan, reported a provincial minister on Saturday.

During a press conference, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari disclosed that the attackers targeted the security post using rocket launchers and heavy weapons in the early hours, but police swiftly responded, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists.

Bukhari highlighted that the terrorists' intention was to disrupt the province's peace ahead of Eid. She emphasized the role of new night vision cameras in enhancing the police's capability to thwart terror threats. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised the police's actions and is overseeing ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

