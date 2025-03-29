Punjab Police Repel Major Terrorist Assault in D.G. Khan

In a significant security operation, Punjab police in Pakistan successfully thwarted an attack by over 20 militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) at the Lakhani check post in D.G. Khan, reported a provincial minister on Saturday.

During a press conference, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari disclosed that the attackers targeted the security post using rocket launchers and heavy weapons in the early hours, but police swiftly responded, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists.

Bukhari highlighted that the terrorists' intention was to disrupt the province's peace ahead of Eid. She emphasized the role of new night vision cameras in enhancing the police's capability to thwart terror threats. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised the police's actions and is overseeing ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)