Unraveled: Delhi's Grisly Bed Box Murder
Police in Delhi arrested two men after a woman's decomposing body was discovered hidden in a bed box. The accused, including the flat owner, allegedly murdered Anju, following a domestic dispute. The third suspect, her husband, is on the run. Investigations continue as the police close in.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking discovery, a woman's decomposing body was found hidden inside a bed box in a Delhi flat. Police have arrested two men connected to the crime.
One of the arrested individuals is the flat owner, Vivekanand Mishra. The other, Abhay Kumar Jha, joins Mishra in connection with the murder of Anju.
Authorities are now on a manhunt for the prime suspect, Anju's husband, Ashish Kumar, as investigations into the grim case continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cybercrime Crackdown: Police Nab Extortionist in Online Blackmail Case
Trump Vows to Transform Washington into a 'Crime-Free Capital'
Tragedy Strikes Khargone Hospital: Newborn's Body Found Amidst Canine Menace
Rising Tide: Cybercrimes Targeting Women Surge in Pakistan
Glamour and Crime: Unveiling the Gold Smuggling Saga Involving Actress Ranya Rao