Unraveled: Delhi's Grisly Bed Box Murder

In a shocking discovery, a woman's decomposing body was found hidden inside a bed box in a Delhi flat. Police have arrested two men connected to the crime.

One of the arrested individuals is the flat owner, Vivekanand Mishra. The other, Abhay Kumar Jha, joins Mishra in connection with the murder of Anju.

Authorities are now on a manhunt for the prime suspect, Anju's husband, Ashish Kumar, as investigations into the grim case continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)