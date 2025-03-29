Left Menu

Unraveled: Delhi's Grisly Bed Box Murder

Police in Delhi arrested two men after a woman's decomposing body was discovered hidden in a bed box. The accused, including the flat owner, allegedly murdered Anju, following a domestic dispute. The third suspect, her husband, is on the run. Investigations continue as the police close in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a shocking discovery, a woman's decomposing body was found hidden inside a bed box in a Delhi flat. Police have arrested two men connected to the crime.

One of the arrested individuals is the flat owner, Vivekanand Mishra. The other, Abhay Kumar Jha, joins Mishra in connection with the murder of Anju.

Authorities are now on a manhunt for the prime suspect, Anju's husband, Ashish Kumar, as investigations into the grim case continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

