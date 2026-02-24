Left Menu

Assam Crime Shocker: Horrifying Assault and Extortion Incident Near Silchar

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven men who also extorted money from her in an incident near Silchar town, Assam. The assault occurred on February 19, and a case has been registered with the police. Two individuals have been arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend the others.

Assam Crime Shocker: Horrifying Assault and Extortion Incident Near Silchar
A shocking incident near Silchar town in Assam has left the community in disbelief. A young woman, aged 28, reported being raped by a group of seven men while out with her boyfriend. Police have promptly registered a case and are working to bring all perpetrators to justice.

According to the victim's complaint, the heinous event unfolded on February 19. After the sexual assault, the assailants extorted Rs 10,000 from her. While two offenders have been identified and detained, the search continues for the other individuals involved in this reprehensible crime.

The case drew significant attention on social media, especially after a journalist in Silchar was attacked by an accused's family. The media has since been appealing for accurate information dissemination. Politician Sushmita Dev is among those demanding comprehensive updates and transparency from the police.

