Left Menu

Punjab's New Reward Policy: A Strategic Move Against Crime

The Punjab government has launched a new reward policy to incentivize public and police efforts in capturing criminals. Approved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the policy allows monetary rewards for information leading to arrests, with amounts determined by the rank of the approving officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:27 IST
Punjab's New Reward Policy: A Strategic Move Against Crime
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has implemented a new reward policy to intensify efforts against wanted criminals and gangsters, following its approval by the Cabinet under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The initiative is designed to motivate public participation by offering monetary rewards for information leading to successful arrests.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, authorities such as Senior Superintendents of Police can authorize rewards up to ₹1 lakh, while higher ranks like Commissioners have the power to grant up to ₹1.5 lakh. The Director General of Police can approve rewards exceeding ₹2 lakh.

The policy aims to address absconders, proclaimed and habitual offenders, and others evading arrest. It promises transparency and confidentiality in the process, ensuring that only relevant and risk-assessed information receives compensation.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

 India
4
Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026