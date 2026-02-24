Punjab's New Reward Policy: A Strategic Move Against Crime

The Punjab government has implemented a new reward policy to intensify efforts against wanted criminals and gangsters, following its approval by the Cabinet under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The initiative is designed to motivate public participation by offering monetary rewards for information leading to successful arrests.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, authorities such as Senior Superintendents of Police can authorize rewards up to ₹1 lakh, while higher ranks like Commissioners have the power to grant up to ₹1.5 lakh. The Director General of Police can approve rewards exceeding ₹2 lakh.

The policy aims to address absconders, proclaimed and habitual offenders, and others evading arrest. It promises transparency and confidentiality in the process, ensuring that only relevant and risk-assessed information receives compensation.