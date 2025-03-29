Mumbai Mobilizes Massive Police Force for Festive Celebrations
Mumbai prepares for Gudi Padwa and Eid-Ul-Fitr with nearly 14,000 police personnel deployed to ensure safety. Officials urge adherence to norms and highlight emergency contacts. Additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and state forces are engaged to maintain law and order during the celebrations.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai is rolling out a substantial police presence to ensure safety during the Gudi Padwa and Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations this Sunday and Monday. An official announced that close to 14,000 police personnel will be on duty.
Law enforcement officials are urging residents to celebrate responsibly by following all guidelines. The city's streets will see the deployment of seven additional commissioners, 17 deputy commissioners of police, 50 assistant commissioners of police, nearly 2,000 police officers, and over 11,000 constables.
Authorities are also incorporating personnel from the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, and home guards to address any potential incidents. The police recommend citizens maintain harmony and be vigilant in public spaces, advising them to contact emergency services if needed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- police
- deployed
- Gudi Padwa
- Eid-Ul-Fitr
- law and order
- emergency
- SRPF
- RAF
- celebrations
ALSO READ
Explosive Attack on Amritsar Temple Fuels Tensions Over Law and Order in Punjab
Violence in Bihar: ASI's Tragic Death Highlights Law and Order Concerns
BJP Protests Over Himachal Law and Order Concerns
Madhya Pradesh Politics Heat Up Over Law and Order Controversies
Peru Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Violence After Singer's Death