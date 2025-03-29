Mumbai Mobilizes Massive Police Force for Festive Celebrations

Mumbai is rolling out a substantial police presence to ensure safety during the Gudi Padwa and Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations this Sunday and Monday. An official announced that close to 14,000 police personnel will be on duty.

Law enforcement officials are urging residents to celebrate responsibly by following all guidelines. The city's streets will see the deployment of seven additional commissioners, 17 deputy commissioners of police, 50 assistant commissioners of police, nearly 2,000 police officers, and over 11,000 constables.

Authorities are also incorporating personnel from the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, and home guards to address any potential incidents. The police recommend citizens maintain harmony and be vigilant in public spaces, advising them to contact emergency services if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)