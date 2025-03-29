Left Menu

Israel Expands Ground Activity in Gaza's Rafah

The Israeli military has initiated ground activities in Gaza's Rafah to expand a security zone. This marks a resumption of operations on March 18 targeting Hamas, intended to pressure the group into releasing hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:02 IST
Israel Expands Ground Activity in Gaza's Rafah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development, the Israeli military announced on Saturday the initiation of 'ground activity' in the Jneina neighborhood of Rafah, Gaza. This operation is part of a broader strategy to expand what has been termed a security zone in the region.

The move marks a continuation of efforts that were resumed on March 18, when Israel intensified its bombing and ground operations targeting Hamas. The operations aim to increase pressure on the Palestinian militant group to release hostages held by them.

The Israeli actions in southern Gaza have drawn international attention, as the fragile security situation continues to pose significant challenges to peace and stability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025