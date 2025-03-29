Israel Expands Ground Activity in Gaza's Rafah
The Israeli military has initiated ground activities in Gaza's Rafah to expand a security zone. This marks a resumption of operations on March 18 targeting Hamas, intended to pressure the group into releasing hostages.
In a significant development, the Israeli military announced on Saturday the initiation of 'ground activity' in the Jneina neighborhood of Rafah, Gaza. This operation is part of a broader strategy to expand what has been termed a security zone in the region.
The move marks a continuation of efforts that were resumed on March 18, when Israel intensified its bombing and ground operations targeting Hamas. The operations aim to increase pressure on the Palestinian militant group to release hostages held by them.
The Israeli actions in southern Gaza have drawn international attention, as the fragile security situation continues to pose significant challenges to peace and stability in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
