Tragic Incident Unfolds at Delhi Park
A young man, Dilshad, was found injured near Durga Mandir Park in Delhi and later pronounced dead. Authorities, including Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory, have initiated an investigation into the incident. A case has been registered as police seek to uncover more details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a 20-year-old man named Dilshad was discovered severely injured near Durga Mandir Park in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, according to officials.
The incident, which occurred around 4 pm on Friday evening, led to his immediate transfer to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, as confirmed by the Police.
Senior officers along with experts from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory arrived at the scene, launching a thorough investigation. A case is now registered as the probe continues, authorities stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- incident
- Death
- Dilshad
- investigation
- Crime Branch
- Forensic Science
- police
- park tragedy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Panic in Amritsar: Temple Explosion Triggers Investigation
Blast at Amritsar Temple Sparks Security Concerns Amidst Investigations
TotalEnergies Under Investigation: Mozambique Attack Controversy
NCLAT Calls for Investigation into NCLT's 'Dubious' Order
Tragic Holi: Three Deaths Spark Police Investigations in Faridabad