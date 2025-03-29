Left Menu

Tragic Incident Unfolds at Delhi Park

A young man, Dilshad, was found injured near Durga Mandir Park in Delhi and later pronounced dead. Authorities, including Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory, have initiated an investigation into the incident. A case has been registered as police seek to uncover more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:06 IST
Tragic Incident Unfolds at Delhi Park
incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 20-year-old man named Dilshad was discovered severely injured near Durga Mandir Park in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, according to officials.

The incident, which occurred around 4 pm on Friday evening, led to his immediate transfer to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, as confirmed by the Police.

Senior officers along with experts from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory arrived at the scene, launching a thorough investigation. A case is now registered as the probe continues, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025