Tragic Incident Unfolds at Delhi Park

In a tragic turn of events, a 20-year-old man named Dilshad was discovered severely injured near Durga Mandir Park in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, according to officials.

The incident, which occurred around 4 pm on Friday evening, led to his immediate transfer to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, as confirmed by the Police.

Senior officers along with experts from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory arrived at the scene, launching a thorough investigation. A case is now registered as the probe continues, authorities stated.

