Mumbai Police Tightens Measures to Thwart Anti-Social Elements

The Mumbai police have rolled out a preventive order to deter subversive or anti-social activities that might threaten public peace. The measure seeks to counter fears of potential hideouts in residential areas that could disrupt serenity.

According to the order, there is a dire need for landlords and property owners to conduct stringent checks on tenants. The intent is to prevent the infiltration of anti-social elements that could incite riots or other disturbances. The regulation will remain effective from March 31 to May 29.

The directive mandates landlords, hotel operators, and anyone involved in the property business to register tenant information through the Mumbai police citizen portal. In the case of foreign tenants, passport details are required, with non-compliance warranting official action.

