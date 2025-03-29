Left Menu

Mumbai Police Tightens Measures to Thwart Anti-Social Elements

Mumbai police have enforced a preventive order to curb anti-social activities, fearing elements may hide in residential areas. The order obligates landlords and property managers to verify tenant details to prevent potential threats. Non-compliance, especially with foreign tenants, could lead to action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:10 IST
Mumbai Police Tightens Measures to Thwart Anti-Social Elements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have rolled out a preventive order to deter subversive or anti-social activities that might threaten public peace. The measure seeks to counter fears of potential hideouts in residential areas that could disrupt serenity.

According to the order, there is a dire need for landlords and property owners to conduct stringent checks on tenants. The intent is to prevent the infiltration of anti-social elements that could incite riots or other disturbances. The regulation will remain effective from March 31 to May 29.

The directive mandates landlords, hotel operators, and anyone involved in the property business to register tenant information through the Mumbai police citizen portal. In the case of foreign tenants, passport details are required, with non-compliance warranting official action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025