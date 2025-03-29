Tragedy Strikes Tacoma House Party: Two Dead, Four Injured in Shooting

An early morning house party in Tacoma, Washington, took a tragic turn, leaving two individuals dead and four others injured after gunfire erupted. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department reported that a male juvenile is in custody, though his age has not been disclosed.

Deputies received early reports of a fight breaking out at the party, followed by the sound of gunshots causing chaos on the street. Witnesses described a scene of panic as 30 to 40 young attendees ran and screamed, trying to escape the violence. Vehicles became trapped in the ensuing disorder.

Despite deputies' efforts to save lives, one male succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while another died later in the hospital. Four other individuals sustained serious injuries but are expected to recover. Damage from gunfire was observed on nearby homes and vehicles, with two firearms found at the site. Welfare checks indicated no additional injuries in the vicinity.

