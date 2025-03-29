Congress Urges Probe into Increasing Crimes Against Women in Odisha

The Opposition Congress in Odisha has made a fervent appeal to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to initiate a House Committee that will investigate the escalating incidents of crime against women in the region.

In recent weeks, the Congress party organized protests both within the legislative assembly and outside to draw attention to the severe and growing number of such crimes. Leading the charge was the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhakta Charan Das, who, alongside a high-powered delegation, presented a formal memorandum to the governor demanding immediate intervention.

The document detailed a disturbing rise in atrocities against women, underscoring specific cases from various districts and the significant number of missing women and children. Despite vocal protests, the ruling government has yet to establish a dedicated committee to address these issues, prompting heightened tensions and clashes in the assembly.

