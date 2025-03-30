Russian Drones Rain Destruction on Kharkiv

Russian drones launched a devastating attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, late Saturday, leaving one dead and at least nine injured, according to local officials.

Kharkiv region governor, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed the mass assault resulted in one fatality and injuries to ten individuals.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported strikes on six targets within the city, noting that nine people were injured, with one individual in serious condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)