Russian Drones Rain Destruction on Kharkiv

Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine, resulting in one death and at least nine injuries. The assault targeted six locations in the city, with local officials confirming the casualties. Governor Oleh Syniehubov and Mayor Ihor Terekhov provided updates on the situation's aftermath and ongoing impact.

Updated: 30-03-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 01:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian drones launched a devastating attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, late Saturday, leaving one dead and at least nine injured, according to local officials.

Kharkiv region governor, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed the mass assault resulted in one fatality and injuries to ten individuals.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported strikes on six targets within the city, noting that nine people were injured, with one individual in serious condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

