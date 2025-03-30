Left Menu

Pirate Attack Leaves Three Chinese Nationals Missing in Ghanaian Waters

Three Chinese nationals are feared kidnapped following a suspected pirate attack on their fishing vessel in Ghanaian waters. Armed assailants boarded the ship, prompting the crew to hide. After the pirates left, the captain, chief mate, and chief engineer were missing. Ghana's navy is investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 02:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three Chinese nationals are missing after a suspected pirate attack on a fishing vessel in Ghana's waters. The Ghanaian military reported the incident occurred on Thursday evening and involved armed individuals boarding the ship.

The assailants fired warning shots and stayed onboard for three hours, causing the crew to hide. Upon their departure, it was discovered that the ship's captain, chief mate, and chief engineer were missing.

The vessel is now docked at Tema Fishing Harbour, and an investigation by Ghana's navy into this suspected pirate attack is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

