Pirate Attack Leaves Three Chinese Nationals Missing in Ghanaian Waters

Three Chinese nationals are missing after a suspected pirate attack on a fishing vessel in Ghana's waters. The Ghanaian military reported the incident occurred on Thursday evening and involved armed individuals boarding the ship.

The assailants fired warning shots and stayed onboard for three hours, causing the crew to hide. Upon their departure, it was discovered that the ship's captain, chief mate, and chief engineer were missing.

The vessel is now docked at Tema Fishing Harbour, and an investigation by Ghana's navy into this suspected pirate attack is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)