Pirate Attack in Ghana: Chinese Nationals Missing

Three Chinese nationals are missing following a suspected pirate attack on a Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel off the coast of Ghana. The attackers boarded the ship, MENGXIN 1, fired warning shots, and took three crew members— the captain, chief mate, and chief engineer. Ghana's navy is investigating the incident.

A suspected pirate attack off the coast of Ghana has left three Chinese nationals missing. The incident occurred on Thursday when seven armed individuals boarded a Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel, firing warning shots and taking the ship's captain, chief mate, and chief engineer.

The vessel, named MENGXIN 1, was later docked at Tema Fishing Harbour. Ghana's military confirmed these details in a statement released Saturday, while the Chinese embassy in Accra has so far declined to comment on the situation.

As investigations proceed, Ghana's navy is looking into the suspected pirate attack, attempting to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing crew members. The situation highlights ongoing security challenges in West African waters.

