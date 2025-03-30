Fake Apple Products Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Goa Crackdown

In a significant crackdown, Goa police arrested three individuals for allegedly dealing in counterfeit Apple products valued at Rs 1 crore. The raid, conducted in Mapusa with assistance from Apple Inc. staffers, led to the seizure of various fake items.

The arrested individuals, Arjun Kumar, Karmi Bharti, and Dashrath Puri, all hail from Rajasthan. They were part of a larger operation distributing fake Apple items across several local shops.

The fake products recovered include back panels, batteries, flashlights, cameras, earphones, power adaptors, and data cables. All three suspects have been charged under the Copyright Act, highlighting the ongoing issue of counterfeit electronics proliferation.

