Justice Delivered: 20-Year Sentence in 2021 Rape Case

A court sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a minor in 2021. Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar imposed a fine alongside the sentence. The case involved a missing girl, who was later found and confirmed as a rape victim under POCSO Act guidelines.

Updated: 30-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:48 IST
In a significant legal verdict, a court has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl, according to police statements made public on Sunday.

The judgement was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar, who also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convicted individual. This case dates back to February 17, 2021, when a 16-year-old girl was reported missing by her father, leading to an FIR at the DLF phase-1 police station.

The girl was eventually found, and subsequent medical examination confirmed sexual assault. The police swiftly included sections from the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in their FIR. The accused, identified as Furkan from Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and detained. The court's decision relied on the comprehensive evidence and witness testimonies presented by the investigating officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

