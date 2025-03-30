Left Menu

Netanyahu's Push for Hamas Disarmament and Gaza Exodus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demands Hamas's disarmament and leaders' exit from Gaza, intensifying pressure while pursuing Trump's voluntary emigration plan. Hamas rebuffs, decrying the move as escalation. Amid ongoing conflict and Eid festival, Gaza endures severe casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:05 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his call for Hamas to disarm and for its leaders to leave Gaza, intensifying pressure on the militant group. The prime minister promised increased efforts to secure the return of hostages, aiming to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's 'voluntary emigration plan' for Gaza.

Netanyahu's stance met with resistance from senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri, who labeled it a blueprint for 'endless escalation.' The prime minister dismissed claims of avoiding negotiation, emphasizing that Israel was conducting talks amid ongoing conflict, describing the process as effective.

Gaza experienced further tragedy as Israeli strikes during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday left at least 24 dead, including numerous children. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported the recovery of 13 bodies following an attack on a rescue mission in Rafah. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant Palestinian casualties and mass displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

