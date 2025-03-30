AFSPA Extension: Balancing Security and Rights in Assam

The Assam government announced on Sunday a six-month extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in three districts. This decision came after an assessment of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

However, the controversial act was lifted from Dibrugarh district as conditions reportedly improved. Secretary of the Home and Political Department, Debaprasad Misra, highlighted that these districts have been classified as 'Disturbed Areas' under AFSPA since October last year, following its withdrawal from other regions.

Though the security situation in Assam has improved over recent years due to effective counter-insurgency measures, sporadic militant activities by ULFA (I) persist, prompting the government to extend AFSPA in Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar. The act has faced criticism from rights groups who claim it leads to human rights abuses.

