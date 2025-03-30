Illegal Mining Scandal: Former Minister K Govardhan Reddy Under Scrutiny

In a significant development, senior YSRCP leader and former minister K Govardhan Reddy has been issued a notice and called for questioning regarding a high-profile illegal mining case, law enforcement sources confirmed on Sunday.

Due to Reddy's absence from his residence, the police subsequently affixed the notice to his property to ensure compliance, officers revealed.

The investigation centers on alleged unauthorized quartz transportation from Rusthum Mines in Tatiparthi village. Despite the mining lease's expiry, operations allegedly continued illegally, leading to a reported financial loss of Rs 250 crore. Police stated that while two suspects are already in custody, others remain at large. A total of six individuals, including Reddy, now face charges under various legal provisions.

