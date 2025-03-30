Left Menu

Illegal Mining Scandal: Former Minister K Govardhan Reddy Under Scrutiny

K Govardhan Reddy, a senior YSRCP leader and former minister, has been summoned for questioning in an alleged illegal mining case involving the illegal transportation of quartz. The mining activities reportedly caused losses of Rs 250 crore. Six individuals, including Reddy, have been booked under various legal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:38 IST
In a significant development, senior YSRCP leader and former minister K Govardhan Reddy has been issued a notice and called for questioning regarding a high-profile illegal mining case, law enforcement sources confirmed on Sunday.

Due to Reddy's absence from his residence, the police subsequently affixed the notice to his property to ensure compliance, officers revealed.

The investigation centers on alleged unauthorized quartz transportation from Rusthum Mines in Tatiparthi village. Despite the mining lease's expiry, operations allegedly continued illegally, leading to a reported financial loss of Rs 250 crore. Police stated that while two suspects are already in custody, others remain at large. A total of six individuals, including Reddy, now face charges under various legal provisions.

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

