Trump's Diplomatic Journey: US-Saudi Relations in Focus

U.S. President Donald Trump is making plans for a significant diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-May, marking his first foreign trip in his second term. This visit underscores Saudi Arabia's enhanced role in U.S. foreign policy, notably its involvement in talks about the Ukraine conflict.

The visit could potentially seal a deal for Riyadh to invest upwards of $1 trillion into the American economy, including military purchases. This would enhance the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and Gulf states, which the Trump administration initially spearheaded.

While the White House has pointed towards Saudi Arabia's inclusion in these accords, there remain reservations on the Saudi side due to the ongoing Gaza conflict. Discussions continue as officials finalize the timing and agenda for President Trump's pivotal trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)