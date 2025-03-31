Myanmar's military junta is under fire from the Karen National Union (KNU), an ethnic armed group, for continuing airstrikes amid the chaos of a devastating earthquake that has claimed approximately 1,700 lives.

In a statement, the KNU accused the junta of targeting civilian areas instead of focusing on drowning relief efforts. Normally, military resources would be deployed to assist in disaster recovery, but priorities have shifted towards squashing internal dissent.

ASEAN countries, led by Singapore, echo demands for a ceasefire to ensure the proper distribution of humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, some opposition forces have paused their offensives, yet airstrikes by the junta persist, highlighting the ineffectiveness of current disaster intervention systems.

