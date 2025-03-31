Tragic Highway Accident Claims Siblings' Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two siblings on the Khandwa-Baroda National Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday, roughly 20 km from the district headquarters, as Ajay Sen (21) and his sister Rupali Sen (18) were en route to their maternal uncle's home. Their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified four-wheeler, leading to their deaths and briefly stalling traffic, said Gogawa police station's officer, Dinesh Singh Solanki.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after, cleared the highway within 30 minutes, and transported the bodies to a nearby health facility. Authorities are currently reviewing highway CCTV footage to track the vehicle and driver, with a case filed against the unknown offender. Investigations are underway.

