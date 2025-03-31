Left Menu

Inferno in the Sierra: Silver Fire Sparks Urgent Evacuations

A rapidly growing wildfire, known as the Silver Fire, has devoured 1,000 acres in California's Eastern Sierra region, prompting evacuations across multiple counties. The fire remains uncontained due to strong winds. Although no injuries have been reported, gusts have curtailed firefighting efforts, hindering containment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:47 IST
In a stark reminder of nature's fury, a rapidly expanding wildfire dubbed the Silver Fire has scorched over 1,000 acres in California's Eastern Sierra region, triggering evacuation orders across Inyo and Mono counties. Firefighters face a formidable challenge as containment remains at zero percent amid adverse weather conditions.

Igniting near Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road in Inyo County, the fire forced residents of Laws, Chalfant, and the White Mountain Estates neighborhood to evacuate. The blaze has also necessitated the closure of a 30-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 6, complicating access for rescue teams.

Despite the deployment of over 200 firefighters, containment efforts struggled against gusts reaching 35 miles per hour, grounding firefighting aircraft. With even stronger winds forecast, this incident echoes earlier fires that ravaged areas like Los Angeles, pushing communities to fortify their defenses.

