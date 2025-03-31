Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Podcaster's Free Speech Amidst FIRs

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea from podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia regarding multiple FIRs over comments made on a YouTube show. Previously barred from broadcasting, Allahbadia has been allowed to resume under certain conditions. A draft regulatory mechanism for social media content is also being discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:26 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case involving podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, facing multiple FIRs due to controversial comments on a YouTube show.

The court previously allowed Allahbadia to continue podcasting on 'The Ranveer Show' if he adheres to standards of morality and decency, noting its importance to his livelihood and his employees'.

The ongoing legal proceedings also prompted the court to call for a draft regulatory mechanism for social media content. YouTuber Ashish Chanclani's case will be reviewed concurrently as examples of the broader implications for digital content creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

