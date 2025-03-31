Pakistan's Afghan Exodus: A Controversial Crackdown
Pakistan plans the mass expulsion of 3 million Afghans amidst an intense nationwide campaign against illegal foreigners. Criticized by human rights groups, the Taliban, and the UN, this move comes after deportation dates shifted due to Eid holidays. Over 1 million Afghans lack proper documentation, complicating their status.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a striking development, Pakistan has announced plans to expel 3 million Afghans, intensifying a campaign against illegal immigrants already sparking criticism from rights groups and international entities like the UN.
Originally set to begin in early April, deportations were pushed back to April 10, accommodating the Eid al-Fitr holidays. Amidst political controversies, Pakistan remains firm on its deadline, leaving millions of Afghans in uncertainty.
The move affects more than 1 million undocumented Afghans, prompting debates on humanitarian grounds, especially regarding Afghan families with mixed documentation status, and their future in an uncertain political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
