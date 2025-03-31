Left Menu

Pakistan's Afghan Exodus: A Controversial Crackdown

Pakistan plans the mass expulsion of 3 million Afghans amidst an intense nationwide campaign against illegal foreigners. Criticized by human rights groups, the Taliban, and the UN, this move comes after deportation dates shifted due to Eid holidays. Over 1 million Afghans lack proper documentation, complicating their status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a striking development, Pakistan has announced plans to expel 3 million Afghans, intensifying a campaign against illegal immigrants already sparking criticism from rights groups and international entities like the UN.

Originally set to begin in early April, deportations were pushed back to April 10, accommodating the Eid al-Fitr holidays. Amidst political controversies, Pakistan remains firm on its deadline, leaving millions of Afghans in uncertainty.

The move affects more than 1 million undocumented Afghans, prompting debates on humanitarian grounds, especially regarding Afghan families with mixed documentation status, and their future in an uncertain political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

