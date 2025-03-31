Delhi Drug Traffickers Caught: Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Seized
The Delhi Police has arrested Pooja Devi and Rohit, drug traffickers involved in smuggling 548 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 1.5 crore. Pooja was initially caught with 415 grams of heroin, leading to Rohit's capture with 133 grams. Both face charges under the NDPS Act.
In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police has apprehended two individuals involved in heroin trafficking, seizing 548 grams of the narcotic valued at over Rs 1.5 crore.
Pooja Devi was first caught with a large haul of 415 grams of heroin, leading investigators to her alleged supplier, Rohit.
Acting on her information, police subsequently arrested Rohit in Sultanpuri with 133 grams of heroin. Both face charges under the NDPS Act as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle the broader drug network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
