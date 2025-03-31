Supreme Court to Hear Case on Religious Exemption from Unemployment Tax

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to deliberate on a pivotal case concerning religious exemptions from state unemployment insurance tax, brought forth by the Catholic Charities Bureau in Wisconsin. The nonprofit, linked to the Catholic diocese in Superior, contends its work serves religious purposes, meriting tax exemption status.

This case poses questions about the First Amendment's guarantee of religious freedom. Wisconsin's law dictates exemptions for entities mainly operated for religious purposes, a condition the Wisconsin Supreme Court determined the Catholic Charities Bureau did not meet, despite its asserted religious motivations behind its charitable activities.

A favorable ruling for the Catholic Charities Bureau could have sweeping implications, potentially allowing religiously affiliated entities, including major U.S. health systems, to claim similar exemptions, impacting regulatory compliance on unemployment insurance. The verdict is anticipated by the end of June.

(With inputs from agencies.)