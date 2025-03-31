Left Menu

Tragedy and Tribute: Mourning Fallen Heroes in Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the families of fallen policemen following an encounter with Pakistani terrorists in Kathua. The clash left four policemen and two terrorists dead. Sinha extended condolences and pledged government support, including jobs for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:54 IST
In a heartfelt outreach, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the grieving families of three policemen who tragically lost their lives battling Pakistani terrorists in Kathua district. The encounter, which occurred last Thursday, resulted in the death of two terrorists along with significant casualties on the Indian side.

The Lieutenant Governor paid respects to the families of the martyred officers, including Balwinder Singh Chib, Jaswant Singh, and Tariq Ahmad, promising government jobs to their next of kin, particularly to the widows caring for young children. Sinha assured the families that the nation stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.

A tense encounter in the Sanyal belt of Kathua saw the loss of brave law enforcement officers as well as the eventual neutralization of two infiltrators suspected to be linked with the Jaish-e-Mohammad group. The tragic event underscores the ongoing security challenges faced across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

