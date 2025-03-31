Crackdown on Online Betting: Telangana's New SIT Takes Charge

The Telangana government has taken decisive action against the surge in online betting by forming a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). This team has been tasked with delving into cases of online betting and delivering a comprehensive report within three months, aiming to address the burgeoning issue.

Under the supervision of high-level officials, including the Director General of Police, Jitender, the SIT will examine the ecosystem facilitating online gambling and recommend necessary legal reforms. The scope of the investigation includes scrutinizing betting and gaming applications impacting Telangana residents.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has emphasized the state's commitment to eradicating online betting, urging the SIT to propose regulatory changes and preventive measures. The initiative aims to involve financial institutions and law enforcement agencies in strengthening enforcement against these unlawful activities.

