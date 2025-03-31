Left Menu

Crackdown on Online Betting: Telangana's New SIT Takes Charge

The Telangana government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate online betting activities. The SIT will assess the ecosystem, propose legal reforms, and submit a report in three months. The probe covers the influence of betting apps and the involvement of various stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:46 IST
Crackdown on Online Betting: Telangana's New SIT Takes Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has taken decisive action against the surge in online betting by forming a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). This team has been tasked with delving into cases of online betting and delivering a comprehensive report within three months, aiming to address the burgeoning issue.

Under the supervision of high-level officials, including the Director General of Police, Jitender, the SIT will examine the ecosystem facilitating online gambling and recommend necessary legal reforms. The scope of the investigation includes scrutinizing betting and gaming applications impacting Telangana residents.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has emphasized the state's commitment to eradicating online betting, urging the SIT to propose regulatory changes and preventive measures. The initiative aims to involve financial institutions and law enforcement agencies in strengthening enforcement against these unlawful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025