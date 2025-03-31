High Court Dismisses Communal Bias Claim in Transfer Case

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected a petition by a state employee, Naseem Uddin, claiming his transfer was due to political malice and religious bias. Justice Subodh Abhyankar highlighted the need to prevent such unverified allegations from disrupting administrative processes.

The court noted Uddin's accusations were unfounded, potentially destabilizing state machinery if upheld. Uddin, an Incharge Assistant Controller (Legal Metrology), contended his transfer from Ratlam to Chhindwara was orchestrated by a local BJP leader targeting him for his Muslim faith.

The state government denied these claims, arguing the transfer was routine and not motivated by religious bias. The High Court ultimately dismissed the petition, emphasizing the importance of discouraging baseless assertions of communal bias in administrative matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)