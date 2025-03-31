Mysterious Woman's Death Unraveled: No Ties to Sarpanch Murder Case

The police in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district have clarified that a woman's death in Kalamb town bears no link to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district. The deceased was initially thought to be involved, as per activist Anjali Damania's claims.

The woman was discovered in her Dwarka Nagar home following a foul odor. Her death, registered initially as accidental, is now suspected to be a result of murder due to a head injury. Police suspect motives tied to illicit relations and financial matters.

Despite allegations of the woman's involvement in framing Deshmukh, police declare they found no connection. Investigations continue, with arrests made in Deshmukh's murder, linked to extortion attempts on an energy firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)